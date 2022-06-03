Eaton Vance Management Has $27.15 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SF opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.