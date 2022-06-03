Eaton Vance Management Has $32.37 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $32,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

