Eaton Vance Management Has $33.45 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.81% of AAON worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,398 shares of company stock valued at $713,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

