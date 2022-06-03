Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

