Eaton Vance Management Invests $28.70 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,992 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

