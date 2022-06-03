Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.57% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $31,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.42.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

