Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

ETJ opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

