Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

