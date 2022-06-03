Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
