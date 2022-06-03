Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

