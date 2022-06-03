Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

