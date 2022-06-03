eBoost Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $456,216.63 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

