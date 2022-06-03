Echo Energy’s (ECHO) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.46. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £6.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
