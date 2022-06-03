Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 3,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

