Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Shares of ESALY opened at $39.79 on Friday. Eisai has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

