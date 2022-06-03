Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.