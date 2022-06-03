Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Elastos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006419 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $342,111.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

