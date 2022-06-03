electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Purchases $17,370.32 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Trevor J. Moody bought 39,478 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $17,370.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,320.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.60 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in electroCore by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

