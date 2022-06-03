Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.
Elementis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (EMNSF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.