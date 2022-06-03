Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Elementis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

