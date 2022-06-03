Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $63,796,000.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.94 and its 200 day moving average is $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

