Elrond ERD Hits Market Capitalization of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

