ELYSIA (EL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,729.00

ELYSIA (EL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $14.07 million and $198,729.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,768.21 or 1.00015627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

