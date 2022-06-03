eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. eMagin shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 339,557 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 206,537 shares of company stock worth $234,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.