Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.