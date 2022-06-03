Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98.
Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)
Recommended Stories
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Engine Gaming and Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Gaming and Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.