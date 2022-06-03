Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Erasca stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Erasca has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

