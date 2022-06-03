Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

