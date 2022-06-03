Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.0834 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $434,330.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 174% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.83 or 0.05983438 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00406835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

