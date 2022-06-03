Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 6.12% of Exelon worth $3,453,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,925,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 66,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,997. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

