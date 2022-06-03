eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

