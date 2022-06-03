Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Experian has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPGY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.80) to GBX 2,665 ($33.72) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($45.04) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,672.50.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

