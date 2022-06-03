FairGame (FAIR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $240,402.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $240,402.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001520 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00128448 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

