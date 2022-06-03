Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 8.5%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

