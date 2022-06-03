Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.