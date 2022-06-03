Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRRPF shares. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$7.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

