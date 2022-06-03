Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRRPF shares. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$7.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

