Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 224,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.