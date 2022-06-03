Financial Analysis: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BAB and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66% Biglari -10.23% -6.12% -4.02%

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 17.80 Biglari $366.11 million 0.84 $35.48 million ($112.72) -1.20

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Biglari beats BAB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Biglari (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

