Financial Contrast: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Employers 13.58% 5.30% 1.65%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 94.67 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Employers $703.10 million 1.64 $119.30 million $3.31 12.55

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

