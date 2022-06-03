First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,696. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.