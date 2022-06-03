First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Up 3%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $106.78. Approximately 51,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 98,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

