Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

