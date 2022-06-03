Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

