Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 76,517 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Flywire stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

