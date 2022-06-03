Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $20.85 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

