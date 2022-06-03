Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSIU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.