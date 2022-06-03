Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$4.70. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 805,220 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

