FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 18,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

