FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. 6,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.