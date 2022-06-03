FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,600 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,568,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

FTCI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

