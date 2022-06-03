fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

