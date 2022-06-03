Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

